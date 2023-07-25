Elly De La Cruz brings a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (55-47) game against the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Family Field.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-5) for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott (5-2) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (5-2, 2.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (9-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in 20 games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Corbin Burnes vs. Reds

The Reds rank eighth in MLB with 499 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 114 home runs (16th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 7-for-60 with two home runs and five RBI in 18 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds will send Abbott (5-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 24-year-old has a 2.10 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .170 to opposing hitters.

Abbott is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Abbott is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers team that is batting .231 as a unit (26th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .375 (28th in the league) with 105 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).

In 16 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Brewers this season, Abbott has a 4.41 ERA and a 1.224 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .217.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.