Brewers vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 25
Elly De La Cruz brings a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (55-47) game against the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Family Field.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-5) for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott (5-2) for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (5-2, 2.10 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers' Burnes (9-5) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in 20 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Corbin Burnes vs. Reds
- The Reds rank eighth in MLB with 499 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 114 home runs (16th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 7-for-60 with two home runs and five RBI in 18 innings this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- The Reds will send Abbott (5-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.10 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .170 to opposing hitters.
- Abbott is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Abbott is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.
- He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers
- He will face a Brewers team that is batting .231 as a unit (26th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .375 (28th in the league) with 105 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).
- In 16 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Brewers this season, Abbott has a 4.41 ERA and a 1.224 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .217.
