When the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) and Cincinnati Reds (55-47) meet at American Family Field on Tuesday, July 25, Corbin Burnes will get the ball for the Brewers, while the Reds will send Andrew Abbott to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+125). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (5-2, 2.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will William Contreras hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total one time.

The Reds have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (47.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won 16 of 34 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.