The Milwaukee Brewers versus Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 105 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee's .375 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 417 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.227).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Burnes is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Burnes is looking for his 19th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran - 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin

