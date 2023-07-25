How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
The Milwaukee Brewers versus Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 105 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee's .375 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 417 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.227).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Burnes is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.
- Burnes is looking for his 19th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Mike Soroka
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|-
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bryce Elder
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
