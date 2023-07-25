The Group A matchup between Norway and Switzerland, which is each team's second game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 4:00 AM ET on July 25 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The game is on Fox Sports 1, if you're searching for how to watch.

How to Watch Norway vs. Switzerland

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Hamilton, New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

Norway Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away New Zealand July 20 L 1-0 Away Switzerland July 25 - Away Philippines July 30 - Home

Norway's Recent Performance

Norway faced New Zealand in its previous match and lost by a final score of 1-0. The Norway side took eight shots in the loss, equal to the victorious New Zealand side's total.

Norway failed to score, with Emilie Haavi leading the team in shots with two, versus .

Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Cecilie Fiskerstrand #1

Anja Sonstevold #2

Sara Horte #3

Tuva Hansen #4

Guro Bergsvand #5

Maren Mjelde #6

Ingrid Syrstad Engen #7

Vilde Boe Risa #8

Karina Saevik #9

Caroline Graham Hansen #10

Guro Reiten #11

Guro Pettersen #12

Thea Bjelde #13

Ada Hegerberg #14

Amalie Eikeland #15

Mathilde Harviken #16

Julie Blakstad #17

Frida Maanum #18

Marit Bratberg Lund #19

Emilie Haavi #20

Anna Josendal #21

Sophie Roman Haug #22

Aurora Mikalsen #23

Switzerland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Philippines July 21 W 2-0 Away Norway July 25 - Home New Zealand July 30 - Home

Switzerland's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 21, Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0, while outshooting the Philippines 20 to two.

For Switzerland, Seraina Piubel and Ramona Bachmann both scored a goal.

In one Women's World Cup match for Switzerland, Piubel has one goal (first in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Bachmann has one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.

Switzerland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster