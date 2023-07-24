Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (batting .120 in his past 10 games, with six walks and two RBI), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .194 with five doubles, a home run and 26 walks.
- Winker has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Winker has had an RBI in 14 games this season (23.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.132
|AVG
|.270
|.282
|OBP
|.360
|.187
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|13
|31/16
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.77 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.