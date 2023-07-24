The Cincinnati Reds (55-46) will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will take the ball for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.64 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.77 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will hand the ball to Rea (5-4) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 4.64 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 16 starts, Rea has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Colin Rea vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .254 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .416 (10th in the league) with 113 home runs.

The Reds have gone 13-for-42 with a double, two triples, three home runs and eight RBI in 9 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Ashcraft is looking to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Ashcraft will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Brewers

He will take the mound against a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 760 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .375 (28th in the league) with 104 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Ashcraft has pitched 10 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 14 hits while striking out four.

