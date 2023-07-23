Christian Yelich -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 102 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Yelich is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 66 of 95 games this year (69.5%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has an RBI in 35 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (51.6%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .287 AVG .280 .377 OBP .365 .477 SLG .473 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 24 RBI 30 45/23 K/BB 42/24 11 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings