Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Braves Player Props
|Brewers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Braves
|Brewers vs Braves Odds
|Brewers vs Braves Prediction
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 102 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Yelich is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 66 of 95 games this year (69.5%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has an RBI in 35 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (51.6%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.287
|AVG
|.280
|.377
|OBP
|.365
|.477
|SLG
|.473
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|30
|45/23
|K/BB
|42/24
|11
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.