On Sunday, July 23 at 2:10 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (63-34) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) at American Family Field in the rubber game of the series. Bryce Elder will get the ball for the Braves, while Julio Teheran will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to play spoiler. A 10-run over/under is listed for the game.

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.31 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 4.01 ERA)

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 84 times and won 55, or 65.5%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 28-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (68.3% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -190 - 1st

