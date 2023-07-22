The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .277 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 58th in slugging.

In 54 of 78 games this year (69.2%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (44.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .290 AVG .266 .373 OBP .337 .473 SLG .430 15 XBH 14 4 HR 6 17 RBI 20 23/17 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings