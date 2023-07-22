The Chicago Sky (8-12) play the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no set line.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Sky vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 83 Sky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.2)

Seattle (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 164.5

Sky vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 9-10-0 this year.

Chicago has played 19 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sky are second-worst in the league offensively (77.7 points scored per game) and fourth on defense (81.8 points allowed).

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.5) and eighth in rebounds conceded (34.9).

The Sky are ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.9) and seventh in turnovers forced (13).

The Sky make 7.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.5% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Defensively, the Sky are best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6. They are second-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.3%.

Chicago takes 69.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.9% of Chicago's baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.1% are 3-pointers.

