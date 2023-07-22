Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Allan Winans on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .270 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 78 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%).
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.262
|AVG
|.278
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.381
|SLG
|.389
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|27/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|6
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.
