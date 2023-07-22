Owen Miller -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Allan Winans on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .270 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 78 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%).

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .262 AVG .278 .333 OBP .293 .381 SLG .389 9 XBH 12 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 27/12 K/BB 29/4 6 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings