Following the first round of The Open Championship, Matthew Jordan is currently 13th with a score of -2.

Matthew Jordan Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Jordan has shot under par five times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Jordan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

Jordan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past four appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past four tournaments.

In his past four appearances, Jordan has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 45 +3 178 0 2 0 0 $15,882

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Jordan's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 13th.

Jordan has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Jordan finished 13th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,029 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,383-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Jordan has played i the last year (7,335 yards) is 48 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,383).

Jordan's Last Time Out

Jordan was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 26th percentile of the field.

Jordan was better than just 4% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.64.

Jordan recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan recorded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Jordan's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

At that most recent outing, Jordan's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Jordan finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.6).

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Jordan's performance prior to the 2023 The Open Championship.

