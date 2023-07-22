Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Allan Winans on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Braves.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .198 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Winker has picked up a hit in 26 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|.136
|AVG
|.270
|.283
|OBP
|.360
|.193
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|13
|29/15
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 27 years old.
