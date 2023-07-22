Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 101 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.372/.478 so far this year.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .277/.354/.450 so far this year.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 127 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .328/.406/.579 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 59 walks and 80 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .258/.364/.582 on the season.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

