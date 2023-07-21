Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .210.
- In 49 of 87 games this season (56.3%) Adames has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (16.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has driven in a run in 26 games this year (29.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 32 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.238
|AVG
|.185
|.303
|OBP
|.282
|.469
|SLG
|.339
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|45/16
|K/BB
|50/21
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.