The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .210.

In 49 of 87 games this season (56.3%) Adames has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (16.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has driven in a run in 26 games this year (29.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 32 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .238 AVG .185 .303 OBP .282 .469 SLG .339 17 XBH 14 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 45/16 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings