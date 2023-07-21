The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .196 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Winker has gotten at least one hit in 43.9% of his games this year (25 of 57), with multiple hits six times (10.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Winker has driven home a run in 13 games this season (22.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (24.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .131 AVG .270 .284 OBP .360 .190 SLG .311 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 9 RBI 13 28/15 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

