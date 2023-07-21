Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (62-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.

The Braves will give the ball to Mike Soroka (1-1, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (6-7, 4.32 ERA).

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have won in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (404 total, 4.2 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule