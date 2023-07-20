Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Victor Caratini (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has five home runs and 14 walks while batting .254.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.3% of his 35 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has driven in a run in 15 games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.6%).
- In 12 games this year (34.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.216
|AVG
|.286
|.359
|OBP
|.338
|.392
|SLG
|.381
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 39th in WHIP (1.253), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
