The Philadelphia Phillies (52-43) and Milwaukee Brewers (53-43) square off on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (11-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (8-5).

Brewers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (11-3, 4.00 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (8-5, 3.73 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .205 batting average against him.

Burnes is trying to notch his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Burnes will try to prolong an 18-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

The Phillies' Walker (11-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.00 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th.

