Thursday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (52-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (53-43) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on July 20.

The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (11-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (8-5).

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 19-17 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (400 total, 4.2 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule