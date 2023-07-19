After batting .129 with two doubles and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Cristopher Sanchez) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .160.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this season (44.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .206 AVG .128 .229 OBP .143 .265 SLG .213 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 13/1 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings