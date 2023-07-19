Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Owen Miller, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, July 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .276.
- Miller has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has an RBI in 22 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.262
|AVG
|.289
|.333
|OBP
|.305
|.381
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|27/12
|K/BB
|28/4
|6
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
