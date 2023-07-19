The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 96 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 49th in slugging.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (13.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.3% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .289 AVG .271 .382 OBP .361 .482 SLG .446 18 XBH 17 6 HR 7 24 RBI 26 44/23 K/BB 40/24 11 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings