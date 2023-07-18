Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.275 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .212 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (47 of 84), with multiple hits 16 times (19.0%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.238
|AVG
|.186
|.303
|OBP
|.286
|.469
|SLG
|.353
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/20
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.39), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.