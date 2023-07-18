Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Raimel Tapia (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.
- In 49.0% of his games this year (25 of 51), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|23
|.256
|AVG
|.258
|.347
|OBP
|.343
|.372
|SLG
|.371
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|6
|11/6
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (8-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 50th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
