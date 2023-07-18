The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has five doubles, a home run and 25 walks while batting .201.

Winker has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 23.2% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .131 AVG .286 .284 OBP .378 .190 SLG .329 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 9 RBI 13 28/15 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings