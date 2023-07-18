Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 96 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- In 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 90), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (32 of 90), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 90 games this season, and more than once 20 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.289
|AVG
|.277
|.382
|OBP
|.369
|.482
|SLG
|.457
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|25
|44/23
|K/BB
|40/24
|11
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (8-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.39), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
