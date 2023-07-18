Nicholas Castellanos and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He's slashing .283/.375/.469 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 16 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 67 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .212/.294/.411 on the year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (8-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Nola has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 50th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jul. 9 6.0 8 5 4 6 0 at Rays Jul. 4 7.1 5 1 1 12 1 at Cubs Jun. 28 5.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Braves Jun. 22 6.0 2 0 0 5 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 6.2 6 4 4 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Julio Teheran's player props with BetMGM.

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has recorded 105 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.332/.476 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has recorded 105 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .303/.340/.431 slash line on the year.

Stott takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 16 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Bryson Stott or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.