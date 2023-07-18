Tuesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (52-42) at Citizens Bank Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (8-6) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (2-3) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Brewers games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 23, or 52.3%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (392 total, 4.2 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule