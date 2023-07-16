Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .212.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of them.
- In 16.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven home a run in 26 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 12% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 31 of 83 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.238
|AVG
|.184
|.303
|OBP
|.282
|.469
|SLG
|.355
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.