Jesse Winker -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Reds.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .200 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Winker has had a hit in 24 of 55 games this year (43.6%), including multiple hits six times (10.9%).

He has homered in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Winker has driven home a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .131 AVG .288 .284 OBP .385 .190 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 9 RBI 13 28/15 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings