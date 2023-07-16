How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Christian Yelich and Elly De La Cruz take the field when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 100 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 388 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adrian Houser (3-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 6.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Houser has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/8/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Luke Weaver
|7/9/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ben Lively
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Andrew Abbott
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.