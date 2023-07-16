Christian Yelich and Elly De La Cruz take the field when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 100 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 388 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (3-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 6.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds W 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away - Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away - Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home - - 7/22/2023 Braves - Home - -

