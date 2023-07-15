The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 75th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 49 of 72 games this season (68.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .283 AVG .248 .370 OBP .327 .465 SLG .401 14 XBH 11 4 HR 5 16 RBI 16 22/17 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings