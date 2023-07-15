Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .097 with two doubles and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Reds
|Brewers vs Reds Odds
|Brewers vs Reds Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .156 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 10 of 24 games this year (41.7%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.206
|AVG
|.116
|.229
|OBP
|.133
|.265
|SLG
|.209
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|13/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (4-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.38 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .192 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.