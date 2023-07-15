After hitting .097 with two doubles and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .156 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

In 10 of 24 games this year (41.7%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .206 AVG .116 .229 OBP .133 .265 SLG .209 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 13/1 K/BB 8/1 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings