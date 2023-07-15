The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Josh Naylor among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB play with 128 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .465 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (543 total).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Texas has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.212).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 62 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 369 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Heaney has recorded six quality starts this year.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this game.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In four appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away Shane Bieber - 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away Logan Allen - 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez

