Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Brian Anderson is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .229 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- In 49 of 84 games this year (58.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has had an RBI in 24 games this season (28.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.211
|.327
|OBP
|.307
|.427
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|51/16
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.83).
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.38, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .192 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.