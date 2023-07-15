Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on July 15, 2023
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.371/.447 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has collected 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .214/.293/.417 so far this year.
- Adames brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.367/.474 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .247/.336/.406 slash line on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
