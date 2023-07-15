The Cincinnati Reds will look to Joey Votto for continued offensive production when they square off against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 97 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 385 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.257 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (5-7) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday, July 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds W 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds - Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away - Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away - Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.