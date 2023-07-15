Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 15.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (4-1) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (5-7).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have come away with 21 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.2 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.

