Friday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 7, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is hitting .255 with five home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Caratini has driven home a run in 14 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
  • He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.216 AVG .288
.359 OBP .333
.392 SLG .390
3 XBH 2
3 HR 2
9 RBI 8
16/10 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.87).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Ashcraft (4-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
