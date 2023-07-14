Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 7, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .255 with five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has driven home a run in 14 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.216
|AVG
|.288
|.359
|OBP
|.333
|.392
|SLG
|.390
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|16/10
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (4-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
