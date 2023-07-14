Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Pirates on July 14, 2023
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Giants vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Ross Stripling Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Stripling Stats
- Ross Stripling (0-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, Stripling has not yet earned a quality start.
- In seven starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Stripling Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|3.2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|3.1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 12
|3.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ross Stripling's player props with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.334/.450 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 36 walks and 45 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .233/.311/.390 slash line so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.