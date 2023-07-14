The Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) will rely on Christian Yelich when they visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-41) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, July 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (-105). The game's total is set at 10 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (4-6, 6.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 26, or 57.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 26-19 (57.8%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (48.5%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 29 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) William Contreras - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +100 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.