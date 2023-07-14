Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Corbin Burnes, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Reds have +100 odds to win. A 10-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 26 of the 45 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.8%).

Milwaukee has gone 21-16 (winning 56.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 91 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-46-5).

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 23-21 23-19 26-23 36-26 13-16

