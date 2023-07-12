A berth in the semifinals is up for grabs on Wednesday, July 12, when Carlos Alcaraz takes to the court to play Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

You can watch along on ESPN as Alcaraz looks to hold off Rune.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Alcaraz vs. Rune Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Alcaraz took down No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

In his last tournament, cinch Championships, Alcaraz made the final and then defeated No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Rune took down No. 24-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, winning 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

In his previous tournament (cinch Championships) on June 24, Rune went up against de Minaur in the semifinals and lost 3-6, 6-7.

Alcaraz and Rune are at a stalemate, with the two players each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on November 4, 2022 ended with Rune earning the 6-3, 6-6 win.

Alcaraz has taken the W in three sets against Rune, good for a 75.0% win rate, while Rune has taken home one set.

Alcaraz and Rune have matched up for 38 total games, with Alcaraz securing the win in 21 games and Rune claiming 17.

Alcaraz vs. Rune Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune -400 Odds to Win Match +300 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.0% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

