The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .213 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

In 55.0% of his games this season (44 of 80), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Adames has an RBI in 26 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 30 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .237 AVG .186 .305 OBP .284 .468 SLG .359 16 XBH 13 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 44/16 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

