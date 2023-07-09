Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .213 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (44 of 80), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has an RBI in 26 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 30 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.186
|.305
|OBP
|.284
|.468
|SLG
|.359
|16
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|44/16
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, June 20, the right-hander threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
