William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 78th in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .381 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 67.1% of his games this year (47 of 70), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (24.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Contreras has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.276
|AVG
|.241
|.366
|OBP
|.322
|.463
|SLG
|.391
|14
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/17
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
