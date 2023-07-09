The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is batting .242 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Tapia has recorded a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.2%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.174 AVG .214
.231 OBP .421
.304 SLG .429
1 XBH 1
1 HR 1
2 RBI 1
9/2 K/BB 8/4
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Lively gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, June 20, the right-hander threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
