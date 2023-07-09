Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .283 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 47 of 71 games this year (66.2%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (23.9%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (20 of 71), with more than one RBI four times (5.6%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.258
|AVG
|.308
|.321
|OBP
|.328
|.379
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|11
|27/10
|K/BB
|23/4
|6
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
