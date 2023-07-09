Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 49 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 83), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this year (28.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this season (30 of 83), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.252
|AVG
|.211
|.333
|OBP
|.307
|.435
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|50/16
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
