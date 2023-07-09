The Milwaukee Brewers versus Cincinnati Reds game on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 97 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .378, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (383 total).

The Brewers rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Miley has recorded five quality starts this season.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.